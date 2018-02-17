Ad Blocker Detected

What This Monster Did To A Cat Is The Definition Of Cruel And Heartless

FEBRUARY 17, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Animals are at the mercy of the humans around them, for better or worse.

And sadly, sometimes those people turn out to be sadistic monsters who enjoy terrorizing helpless creatures. Over the Fourth of July weekend back in 2016, a cat was brought into the Humane Society of Cowlitz County in Washington. What veterinarians believe happened to her is equally cruel and heartbreaking.

Found dumped in a slough, the cat had burns all over the inside of her mouth, including on her tongue.

Facebook / Humane Society of Cowlitz County

"It appears someone intentionally put a firework in her mouth," the shelter wrote of the cat they named Cinderella.

Facebook / Humane Society of Cowlitz County

At the time, Cinderella was expected to make a full recovery, though she was transferred to the Oregon Humane Society because of its full service vet clinic and more adequate staff. More on this story below.

It isn't clear whether police ever caught the person responsible for Cinderella's injuries, but here's hoping they did. Animal cruelty is a disgusting offense that should be punished to the full extent of the law.

