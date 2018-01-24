Want A Job Cuddling Cats? Move To Dublin To Make Your Dreams Come True

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

When most people talk about their dream job, it's something ambitious.

People are always reaching up further on the ladder in their career trajectory, but if you sit down and think about what you would actually want to do for a living, it's probably not sitting in an office.

For instance, I would love to make money embroidering or reviewing bad reality television, but since those aren't typical jobs, they'll probably stay a fantasy. If you love cuddling cats, though, a veterinary clinic in Ireland is here to make all your dreams come true.

Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Dublin, Ireland is looking for a full-time employee to cuddle the cats in their care.







They say the person applying should have a lot of "cattitude" and a passion for helping homeless kitties.







“The ideal candidate must have gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time.”







“They need to be softly spoken and capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our in-patients.”







“An ability to understand different types of purring is a distinct added advantage in helping you secure this position with us.”







It sounds absolutely purrrrrfect. If you're still interested (and of course you are), you can apply today.







(via Paws Planet)

I've definitely got another "dream job" to add to my list. What do you think? Would you jump on this opportunity? Let us know what your ideal job is in the comments.