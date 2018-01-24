Ad Blocker Detected

Want A Job Cuddling Cats? Move To Dublin To Make Your Dreams Come True

JANUARY 24, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
When most people talk about their dream job, it's something ambitious.

People are always reaching up further on the ladder in their career trajectory, but if you sit down and think about what you would actually want to do for a living, it's probably not sitting in an office.

For instance, I would love to make money embroidering or reviewing bad reality television, but since those aren't typical jobs, they'll probably stay a fantasy. If you love cuddling cats, though, a veterinary clinic in Ireland is here to make all your dreams come true.

Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Dublin, Ireland is looking for a full-time employee to cuddle the cats in their care.

Facebook / Just Cats Veterinary Clinic

They say the person applying should have a lot of "cattitude" and a passion for helping homeless kitties.

Facebook / Just Cats Veterinary Clinic

“The ideal candidate must have gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time.”

Facebook / Just Cats Veterinary Clinic

“They need to be softly spoken and capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our in-patients.”

Facebook / Just Cats Veterinary Clinic

“An ability to understand different types of purring is a distinct added advantage in helping you secure this position with us.”

Facebook / Just Cats Veterinary Clinic

It sounds absolutely purrrrrfect. If you're still interested (and of course you are), you can apply today.

Facebook / Just Cats Veterinary Clinic

(via Paws Planet)

I've definitely got another "dream job" to add to my list. What do you think? Would you jump on this opportunity? Let us know what your ideal job is in the comments.

