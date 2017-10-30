This Guy Can't Have A Cat, So He Does Something Hilarious To Fill The Void

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

If I know one thing, it's that there are dog people and there are cat people.

I've got both, but at heart I'm really more of a cat person. It's just like the classic introversion vs. extraversion debate. You'll usually fall closer to one side than another. I'm lucky because I live in an incredibly pet friendly city where most of the apartments are equipped to deal with my furry friends.

Not everyone gets that opportunity, though. Lots of animal lovers live in places where it's just not possible to fulfill their need for some pet love. One guy has a pretty hilarious solution to this problem.

Nick Canning really loves cats. Like really loves them. He lives with an Australian Cattle Dog, but that's the only animal that will fit into their tiny apartment. While he waits to move to a bigger place, he's started posting pictures like this.

Everywhere Canning goes that he sees a cat results in a picture. "Most of the cats in the pictures are my friends', and a few in there are strays or farm cats," he said.

"I put one picture up, and my friends liked it because I look a bit awkward holding cats, so I just kept it going. If it can help cats get adopted, that'd be even better," Nick told Love Meow.