Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

It Looked Like He Was Just Giving This Cat A Treat -- What He Did Next Is Despicable

MARCH 17, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

I will never understand why people would want to hurt animals, but unfortunately, it happens all the time.

Some even record their cruel acts of animal abuse because they think what they're doing is actually funny. One such horrible individual recently decided to use food to lure a defenseless cat over to him so he could brutally kick the poor creature while his equally awful friend laughed.

Warning: this is very difficult to watch.

Read More: Border Police Make Heartbreaking Discovery While Checking A Truck's Cargo

Whoever this man is, I sincerely hope he gets caught and punished for what he did. Share if you can't believe someone could be so heartless to an animal.

Trending Now

This Precious Pupper Really Couldn't Be Happier With Her Huge New Purchase

Trending Now

A 5-Year-Old Girl Asked The Internet How To Be A Fairy. The Result Nearly Killed Her
Submit Content

Load another article