After this rescue dog arrived at his new home, he was met with an unusual greeting by the family cat. Now, they're the best of friends!

The way this cat licks down her canine companion, you'd think he was covered in tuna fish. Maybe the kitty is thankful to have a pal or wants him to know that he'll never be alone again. Or perhaps she just likes to clean things. In any case, this is quite a beautiful friendship.

As much as this pooch's humans love him, it's kind of hard to compete with their affectionate cat!

video-player-present

Read More: This Big Pit Bull And Her Orphaned Kitten Tykes Are The Cutest Family Ever

I wish my dog and cat got along this well! Be sure to share these adorable friends with anyone whose pets should take a lesson from them.