They say dogs and cats are each other's nemeses, but those who live with both know that just isn't true.

While I'd be remiss in saying that none of these furry creatures would ever had problems if placed together, it may surprise some to learn that there are plenty of dog and cat pairs that peacefully (and happily) coexist. Just take this affectionate feline, for example.

It's clear to anyone who can see that this kitty adores the Bernese Mountain Dog next to her -- who may not be as enthusiastic, but is at least tolerant and patient!

What a sweetheart! I don't blame the pup for looking a little uneasy, though. Cats are awesome pets, but they definitely have a scary side.