17 Funny And Beautiful Cat Markings That Prove They'll Always Be Prettier Than Us

SEPTEMBER 22, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

There's no denying that cats are pretty gorgeous critters.

They just look so serious and fierce! Although cats without markings are stunning, there's something so cute and unique about kitties rocking unusual patterns. To celebrate that uniqueness, here are 17 crazy-coated felines in all their fashionable glory.

1. Cat or panda? You decide.

Imgur / bangbangwooooooooooooo

2. We already know who's number one in this house.

Imgur / kramlite

3. We mustache you who's the cutest kitty of them all?

Facebook / Hamilton the Hipster Cat

4. Sometimes its okay to be a bit two-faced.

Facebook / Venus the Two Face Cat

5. Some people wear their heart on their sleeve. This cat wears hers on her nose.

Reddit /_Affexion_

6. Na na na na na na na na...CATMAN!

Twitter / Kathryn_Hearn

7. "Cat on the Back," the latest novel by Dr. Seuss, is coming soon to a bookstore near you!

Twitter / tatuya01

8. In school, this kitty was teased for having "Fur" eyes!

Reddit / wtdarn

9. I can't be the only one that sees a squirrel on this cat's back, right?

Reddit / thedrewq

10. The marbling on this kitty is next-level beautiful.

