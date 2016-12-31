If You Have Feline Friends, You'll Definitely Fall In Love With 'The Cat Rapper'

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

I have always loved cats, and the second I moved into my own place, I adopted one.

Now I have two beautiful kitties and they are the absolute best. There's a reason the Internet loves cat videos -- our feline friends have a unique ability to make us smile.

Dwayne Molock, aka The Cat Rapper, is someone who takes his love for his kitties to a whole new level. His social media accounts are full of incredibly genuine appreciation for cats and those who love them, and his raps about his own cat adventures are the best thing I've ever heard.



Here's Molock with two of his four feline friends hanging out at home. He never misses the opportunity to tell his fans how much he loves them.

From left to right, his cats' names are Tali, MegaMam, Ravioli, and Sushi.

The Portland-based rapper loves to dress his Sphynx cats up in incredible outfits that show off a real sense of style.

He's been rapping about his love of cats for years, and his positive attitude is something we can all use more of in our lives.

The only motivation you will need today #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/fx4HvaEqXr — Moshow (@iammoshow) November 21, 2016

Most people think rappers are tough guys, but his enthusiasm is full of heart and a lot of laughter.

Right now, a video of The Cat Rapper giving Ravioli a bath is taking the world by storm, and it's easy to see why. Not only is the video hilarious, his rhymes are on point.

Far from just subject matter to sing about, Molock takes his cats everywhere. They're his best friends!

The Cat Rapper never forgets to acknowledge all the cat ladies out there in the world. Women with cats are usually mocked for being old or lonely, but Molock thinks they're the best.

Just a special Message to all the cat ladies in the world if you care 😸❤ #BeautifulCatLadyWednesdays pic.twitter.com/SiBdTYNQdn — Moshow (@iammoshow) December 21, 2016

If you want to keep up with The Cat Rapper's antics, make sure to follow him on Instagram and Twitter. You'll be so glad you did!

Every time The Cat Rapper shows up in my feed, it absolutely makes my day. Share this story with your friends and family to bring huge smiles to their faces. Cat ladies, represent!