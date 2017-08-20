20 Cats Doing What They Do Best And Cracking Everyone Up In The Process

Cats are very peculiar creatures.

And in my opinion, that's what makes them such awesome pets. Sure, coming home to huge messes, being woken up in the middle of the night by loud, strange moaning, and having all your stuff get knocked off the table aren't the most favorable qualities about them, but they make up for it with their quirky and silly antics -- as evidenced by the 20 cuties below.

1. The awesome thing about cats is that no matter what situation they're in, they have no problem entertaining themselves.

2. Whether they're being good bros...

3. ...chillin' in boxes...