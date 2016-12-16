Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

In the event of a fire, it's important to get out of the house as quickly as possible.

Often, that means leaving behind beloved pets, whether we want to or not. When a 10-alarm fire broke out in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that created a fireball impacting multiple buildings, Christina Jeffrey was forced to leave behind her two beloved cats, Mac and Cheese.

Eighteen hours later, the fire was still being contained, and she asked Lieutenant Brian Casey if he could rescue them. He wasn't sure if they would be alive, but he pledged to do his best.

He made his way up to her building, and much to his surprise, Mac and Cheese had hidden in a closet and were alive and well. The emotional reunion with their owner was caught on camera.

I'm sure those kitties are just as happy to be back with their mom as she is happy to have them. Share this story if you think firefighters are real heroes!