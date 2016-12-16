Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Cats Named Mac And Cheese Almost Died In A 10-Alarm Fire, But They've Got 9 Lives

DECEMBER 16, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

In the event of a fire, it's important to get out of the house as quickly as possible.

Often, that means leaving behind beloved pets, whether we want to or not. When a 10-alarm fire broke out in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that created a fireball impacting multiple buildings, Christina Jeffrey was forced to leave behind her two beloved cats, Mac and Cheese.

Eighteen hours later, the fire was still being contained, and she asked Lieutenant Brian Casey if he could rescue them. He wasn't sure if they would be alive, but he pledged to do his best.

He made his way up to her building, and much to his surprise, Mac and Cheese had hidden in a closet and were alive and well. The emotional reunion with their owner was caught on camera.

video-player-present

Read More: This Strong Pup Survived For Two Days In The Rubble Of A Collapsed Building

I'm sure those kitties are just as happy to be back with their mom as she is happy to have them. Share this story if you think firefighters are real heroes!

Trending Now

This Man's Sleepover With Cheetahs Is Definitely Not Something To Try Yourself

Trending Now

Do You Recognize This Kid? His Famous Face Helped Save His Dad's Life

Load another article