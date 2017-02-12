Ad Blocker Detected

Man Spots A Head Sticking Out Of A Storm Drain And Welcomes Two New Family Members

FEBRUARY 12, 2017  
Sarah Gzemski
It's amazing how many people won't take the time to help an animal they see on the street.

It takes time out of your day to stop and contact the pet's owner or a shelter, but you could be saving a life -- or even two! That's what happened when one man noticed some tiny ears sticking up out of a storm drain, and the two cats he found made a stunning transformation. From living on the street to being part of the family, here's their story.

Reddit user belleayreski2 was driving along when he saw a cat's head pop up from a storm drain, so he decided to stop and investigate. There were two small cats inside and he lured them out with food.

Reddit / belleayreski2

He took the well-behaved kitties to the vet and they made themselves at home. The kitten, now named Scout, is pictured here.

Reddit / belleayreski2

Scout's mom's name is River. She was trying to protect her baby, and luckily, they'll both be safe in their forever home.

Reddit / belleayreski2

They even have eight cat shelves around the house that they absolutely love.

Reddit / belleayreski2

The cat's rescuer reports that they are especially cuddly and usually sleep on the bed with their humans.

Reddit / belleayreski2

They still find plenty of time to nap and bond together-- they are family, after all!

Reddit / belleayreski2

So many lives were changed due to belleayreski2's simple decision to stop and help the kittens in the road.

Reddit / belleayreski2

It looks like these two are glad he did!

Reddit / belleayreski2

I love a good happy ending. They'll be living their best lives together. Share this inspiring rescue story with all the cat lovers you know!

