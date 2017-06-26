Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Hit The Wrong Window During A Fight With Her Boyfriend And It Led To Disaster

JUNE 26, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Getting upset during a breakup is a completely normal and natural response for anyone, but this woman ended up hurting a three-year-old child when her fit of rage went way too far.

Little Spencer was just an innocent bystander when a fight broke out between his uncle and Taylor Price, his girlfriend, while they were babysitting the boy in Rochester, Pennsylvania. At one point, Spencer's uncle broke up with Price. How she retaliated is awful.

Not only did Price repeatedly hit her boyfriend's face and bite him on the chest, but she also punched out one of the rear windows of the car they'd previously been driving in -- right where Spencer was sitting in his car seat.

Not only did Price repeatedly hit her boyfriend's face and bite him on the chest, but she also punched out one of the rear windows of the car they'd previously been driving in -- right where Spencer was sitting in his car seat.

Screenshot / WPXI

The glass hit Spencer directly in the face, leaving him with a cut on his forehead and a punctured eye. According to his mom, Samantha Upson, he's had to undergo surgery and had to visit a specialist earlier this week. She doesn't know yet whether her son will lose any of his vision.

The glass hit Spencer directly in the face, leaving him with a cut on his forehead and a punctured eye. According to his mom, Samantha Upson, he's had to undergo surgery and had to visit a specialist earlier this week. She doesn't know yet whether her son will lose any of his vision.

Screenshot / WPXI

Price has since been arrested and charged with child endangerment and simple assault.

Price has since been arrested and charged with child endangerment and simple assault.

Screenshot / WPXI

Upson doesn't know yet whether Spencer's vision will be affected or if there will be any permanent damage. You can learn more about this story in the video below.

video-player-present

(via MommyPage and WPXI)

Upson is right -- no child should ever be put in the middle of fights between two grown adults. Share if you think there's no excuse for what Price did.

Trending Now

This Man's Stunning Recreations Look More Like Real People Than Dolls

Trending Now

He Decided He Wanted 1,000 Facebook Likes, So He Did Something Cruel To His Son

Load another article