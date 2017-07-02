20 Hilariously Naughty Pets Who Were Definitely Caught Red-Pawed

Pets are notorious for getting into trouble the moment you stop watching them.

I can't tell you how many times I've left food on the table, went into another room for a couple minutes, then came back to find an empty plate and a very guilty yet satisfied-looking golden retriever. Unlike my dog, however, these animals weren't able to finish their naughty deeds before getting busted by their owners.

If you have pets of your own, you'll definitely relate to these 20 people who caught their furry little friends in the act.

1. "Now I'm gonna have to kill you, puny human."

2. "This isn't what it looks like, I swear!"

3. "I've been finding thumb tacks in my shoes lately and I couldn't figure out which cat was doing it. Needless to say, the door to my office will be remaining closed from now on."







4. The shame is written all over his face.

5. Nice try, kitty.







6. "Oh, I wasn't expecting you home so soon."

7. Absolutely zero regrets here.







8. "Caught him trying to pickpocket my mom's purse."







9. No cat can resist the almighty power of the delicious cinnamon bun.







10. I'd be too busy laughing at this pup to get mad.

11. You can kiss those sausage links goodbye because you're never getting them back.

12. He may be busted, but he couldn't care less!







13. "My German Shepherd isn't allowed on my bed. When I caught him he rolled off and tried to act casual."







14. This cat's secret stash of hair ties isn't so secret anymore.

15. Well, this is awkward.

16. "Scout, pretending to be asleep to get closer to stealing my breakfast (look at his left eye)."







17. Okay, this is kind of impressive.







18. "I found out who has been stealing my paper. Followed this guy three blocks. He wasn't fazed."







19. "Monkey? What monkey?"







20. Another feather duster theft foiled.







Sure, pets are definitely a handful, but you can't deny that they keep life interesting! Share if you've ever caught your little buddies red-handed.