10 Celebrities Who You May Not Know Were Killed In Cold Blood

Most of us know all about the murders of celebrities like Sharon Tate, JonBenet Ramsey, and Nicole Brown Simpson.

Their stories have gone down in history as some of the most highly publicized criminal cases ever, but you may be surprised to find that many other famous people have been murdered, as well. While the people below may not be as widely known, their tales definitely aren't any less tragic.

Here are 10 celebrity murders that you likely haven't heard about.



1. Reggae artist Peter Tosh founded the Wailers, which helped Bob Marley rise to fame. In 1987, three armed men broke into his home in Jamaica and shot him along with seven other people after they refused to hand over their money.

2. Britsh television actress Gemma McCluskie was killed by her own brother Tony, who she lived with, in 2012. She disappeared on March 1, and five days later, her headless body was found in Regent’s Canal. Police found her head a month later in the same area.

Gemma and Tony reportedly argued on the day of her murder.

After she asked him to leave, he grabbed her, hit her in the head several times with a blunt object, and dismembered her body. Security cameras recorded him carrying a suitcase filled with her remains to the canal the next day. Tony claims that he only remembers grabbing his sister.