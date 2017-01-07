Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

10 Celebrities Who You May Not Know Were Killed In Cold Blood

JANUARY 7, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Most of us know all about the murders of celebrities like Sharon Tate, JonBenet Ramsey, and Nicole Brown Simpson.

Their stories have gone down in history as some of the most highly publicized criminal cases ever, but you may be surprised to find that many other famous people have been murdered, as well. While the people below may not be as widely known, their tales definitely aren't any less tragic.

Here are 10 celebrity murders that you likely haven't heard about.

1. Reggae artist Peter Tosh founded the Wailers, which helped Bob Marley rise to fame. In 1987, three armed men broke into his home in Jamaica and shot him along with seven other people after they refused to hand over their money.

Reggae artist Peter Tosh founded the Wailers, which helped Bob Marley rise to fame. In 1987, three armed men broke into his home in Jamaica and shot him along with seven other people after they refused to hand over their money.

Wikipedia

2. Britsh television actress Gemma McCluskie was killed by her own brother Tony, who she lived with, in 2012. She disappeared on March 1, and five days later, her headless body was found in Regent’s Canal. Police found her head a month later in the same area.

Britsh television actress Gemma McCluskie was killed by her own brother Tony, who she lived with, in 2012. She disappeared on March 1, and five days later, her headless body was found in Regent&rsquo;s Canal. Police found her head a month later in the same area.

Wikipedia

Gemma and Tony reportedly argued on the day of her murder.

After she asked him to leave, he grabbed her, hit her in the head several times with a blunt object, and dismembered her body. Security cameras recorded him carrying a suitcase filled with her remains to the canal the next day. Tony claims that he only remembers grabbing his sister.

Trending Now

It Seems That Pilots Like This One Are Trying To Fly Drunk Now More Than Ever

Trending Now

She Was Live-Streaming To Thousands Of People Who Sat Back And Watched Her Die

If You Think You Know What Sunk The Titanic, New Research Shows You May Be Wrong

Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Makes It Look Like These People Are Flying

Parents Decide Letting Their Kids Ride An Alligator Is A Reasonable Thing To Do

You're Never Going To Believe That These Are The Same People

If You Think Cricket Is Weird, Just Wait Until You See This Ridiculous Game In Japan

This Mom Was Too Busy On Her Phone To Notice That Her Little Boy Was Drowning

This Precious Pup Lost Her Leg After Protecting Her Home From Armed Robbers

These Nutella-Stuffed Cookies Are Everything You Need Right Now

The Ground Looks Like It's Moving But It's Really Just Millions Of Baby Crabs

This Disabled Vet Was Told He'd Never Walk Without Help Again...Then He Found Yoga

Load another article