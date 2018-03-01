Ad Blocker Detected

Woman Pokes Fun At Celebrity Photos By Recreating Them In Her Own Hilarious Takes

MARCH 1, 2018
LIFE

Ever scroll down your Instagram feed and have the sudden urge to roll your eyes when you come across a ridiculous celebrity photo?

I'm talking the kinds of pictures that, with a liberal application of Photoshop editing, are supposed to make their famous subjects look cool, sexy, and stylish in poses that would make the average person look pretty silly. That's what inspired Australian comedian Celeste Barber to poke fun at these strange and unrealistic photos in hilarious recreations that are sure to make you giggle.

"People take it all too seriously," Barber told Daily Mail. "[t]hey have such an obsession with celebrities, the rich, the privileged and all these life-style blogger but yet the celebrities think they are doing normal things. Kim Kardashian posing in a pile of dirt; who does that in real life?"

Since Barber started creating her celebrity photo parodies, she's amassed quite the following -- and it's not hard to see why. Check out some of her best and funniest mock poses below.

(via Bored Panda)

It's hard to pick a favorite when there are so many gems here. You'll find plenty more where these came from on Instagram.

