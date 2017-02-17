Sadie Blackston was only 25 years old when her four young children had to say their final goodbyes before she passed away on February 14.

The Meopham, England, resident had been diagnosed with cervical cancer in January, but it was too late to save her. “Everyone loved Sadie. I’m lost for words to be honest. We are all devastated, ripped apart,” her sister, Lizzie Blackston, said. What's even more tragic is that her death possibly could have been prevented if she had gotten a Pap smear test.



By the time Sadie was diagnosed, her cancer had already begun spreading and had reached her bowel, forcing her to wear a colostomy bag and a catheter. Then she learned that her cancer was terminal.







Her sister says that she went to the doctor at least four times beforehand because of pain and bleeding, but she was never offered a Pap test, even though her family has a history of cervical cancer. Women in the U.K. aren't recommended to get the tests until they're 25.







Nobody knew Sadie had cancer until she collapsed and was taken to the hospital.







Unfortunately, her children, who are between the ages of two and seven, had no choice but to watch their mother's health quickly deteriorate. Sadie's friends and family raised money earlier this year for her to go to Disneyland with her kids, but she wasn't well enough to make the trip.







On February 11, she was sitting up and eating in her hospital bed. The next day, she could barely speak. Her loved ones were told to say goodbye just a couple of days later.







Her family has created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her funeral costs, and they hope to get the recommended age for Pap tests lowered. “The cancer would definitely have been caught earlier if she had been given a smear test. The age should be lowered to 16 because that’s when you can legally have sex,” Lizzie said.







It's so sad that her kids will have to grow up without their mom. If you'd like to help with Sadie's funeral costs, donate here. And to learn about the signs and symptoms of cervical cancer, click here. Please share this story to remind other women how important it is to have regular Pap smears and cervical screening tests.