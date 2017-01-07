This Man's Grave Is Surrounded By Chains For A Very Bizarre Reason

Have you ever wondered what a vampire's grave would look like? In the British Isles, one supposed vampire has been dead for over a century, but his grave is still surrounded by chains and concrete.
According to legend, 54-year-old Matthew Halsall died in Castletown, Isle of Man, in 1854. As is customary, parishioners had a wake and drank to his memory. How much they drank is up for debate, but things definitely took a turn for the bizarre.
As Halsall's friends and family attended his wake, they heard a loud groan coming from inside his coffin. Immediately, they rushed to open the casket, believing that he might still be alive.
