This Man's Grave Is Surrounded By Chains For A Very Bizarre Reason

JANUARY 7, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
Have you ever wondered what a vampire's grave would look like? In the British Isles, one supposed vampire has been dead for over a century, but his grave is still surrounded by chains and concrete.

According to legend, 54-year-old Matthew Halsall died in Castletown, Isle of Man, in 1854. As is customary, parishioners had a wake and drank to his memory. How much they drank is up for debate, but things definitely took a turn for the bizarre.

As Halsall's friends and family attended his wake, they heard a loud groan coming from inside his coffin. Immediately, they rushed to open the casket, believing that he might still be alive.

Sadly, Halsall was still as dead as ever. The logical next step? Assume he's a vampire and put a stake through his heart, of course!

