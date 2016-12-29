Ad Blocker Detected

Ring In The New Year In Style With These 18 Awesome Champagne Recipes

DECEMBER 29, 2016  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

Can you believe that it's almost time to say goodbye to 2016 and welcome the new year?

I don't know about you, but the last 12 months have completely flown by for me, and I still have no idea what I'll be doing on New Year's Eve -- if I do anything at all. That's why these awesome recipes will come in handy whether I stay home or go out.

There's really no better way to celebrate the end of the year than with champagne, so here are 18 treats featuring the bubbly drink that are bound to be a hit with everyone.

Mix two of your favorite drinks to get these delicious <a href="http://www.savvysassymoms.com/blog/champagne-margaritas/" target="_blank">champagne margaritas</a>.

Savvy Sassy Moms

I doubt any dessert is more heavenly than this <a href="http://thetoughcookie.com/2014/12/27/champagne-cake-roll-champagne-buttercream-white-chocolate/" target="_blank">champagne cake roll</a> with buttercream and white chocolate.

The Tough Cookie

Because really, who could say no to <a href="http://livforcake.com/2016/12/pink-champagne-cake.html" target="_blank">pink champagne cake</a>?

Liv for Cake

<a href="http://cookingwithcurls.com/2014/06/09/chicken-au-champagne/" target="_blank">Chicken au champagne</a> makes the perfect meal for any New Year's dinner.

Cooking with Curls

<a href="http://sugarandcloth.com/2016/03/champagne-jello-shots/" target="_blank">Champagne jello shots</a>, anyone?

Sugar & Cloth

Why have plain champagne when you can turn it into a <a href="http://www.thediaryofadebutante.com/voveti-raspberry-champagne-float/" target="_blank">float</a> with ice cream and raspberries?

Diary of a Debutante

Be careful with these <a href="http://theblondcook.com/champagne-cosmo/" target="_blank">champagne cosmos</a> -- it's hard to have just one!

The Blond Cook

I had no idea <a href="http://www.miriinthevillage.com/2016/12/champagne-donuts-new-years-eve.html" target="_blank">champagne donuts</a> were a thing, but they're already making me so happy.

Miri in the Village

<a href="http://kirbiecravings.com/2016/07/cotton-candy-champagne-cocktails.html" target="_blank">Cotton candy champagne cocktails</a> let you be a kid and an adult at the same time.

Kirbie's Cravings

Read More: You Can Use Your Slow Cooker To Make Warm And Toasty Drinks This Winter

Everyone loves mimosas -- especially in <a href="http://www.sprinkledwithjules.com/home/2014/12/22/mimosa-sangria" target="_blank">sangria</a> form.

Sprinkled With Jules

Is it just me, or are these <a href="http://www.lifeloveandsugar.com/2016/12/07/cranberry-mimosa-cupcakes/" target="_blank">cranberry mimosa cupcakes</a> almost too cute to eat?

Life, Love and Sugar

<a href="http://www.theseasonedmom.com/white-chocolate-champagne-fondue/" target="_blank">White chocolate champagne fondue</a> is basically a million times better than cheese.

The Seasoned Mom

These <a href="http://www.missinthekitchen.com/macarons-with-champagne-buttercream-a-very-french-mothers-day/" target="_blank">macarons with champagne buttercream</a> are already killing my New Year's resolution to lose weight.

Miss in the Kitchen

<a href="http://www.theseasonedmom.com/champagne-cake-balls/" target="_blank">Champagne cake balls</a>, please get in my belly NOW.

The Seasoned Mom

Not only are these <a href="http://www.girlversusdough.com/2013/12/30/pink-champagne-cookies/" target="_blank">pink champagne cookies</a> pretty, but they're super tasty, too!

Girl Versus Dough

If you're having a party, this <a href="http://betweennapsontheporch.net/a-champagne-punch-your-guest-will-love/" target="_blank">champagne punch</a> is an easy way to keep all your guests happy.

Between Naps on the Porch

Want a New Year's treat to indulge in? This <a href="http://homemadehooplah.com/recipes/champagne-bundt-cake/" target="_blank">champagne Bundt cake</a> will make all your boozy dreams come true.

Homemade Hooplah

Read More: 22 Festive Party Cocktails To Make For The Holidays This Year

This <a href="http://cookswithcocktails.com/champagne-grapefruit-pineapple-mojito/" target="_blank">champagne grapefruit pineapple mojito</a> is definitely my new favorite drink.

Cooks With Cocktails

However you decide to enjoy your champagne, we hope you have a safe and happy New Year's! Share this with others so that they can get in on all the delicious fun!

Giphy

