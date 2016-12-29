Can you believe that it's almost time to say goodbye to 2016 and welcome the new year?

I don't know about you, but the last 12 months have completely flown by for me, and I still have no idea what I'll be doing on New Year's Eve -- if I do anything at all. That's why these awesome recipes will come in handy whether I stay home or go out.

There's really no better way to celebrate the end of the year than with champagne, so here are 18 treats featuring the bubbly drink that are bound to be a hit with everyone.



1. Mix two of your favorite drinks to get these delicious champagne margaritas.

2. I doubt any dessert is more heavenly than this champagne cake roll with buttercream and white chocolate.

3. Because really, who could say no to pink champagne cake?

4. Chicken au champagne makes the perfect meal for any New Year's dinner.

6. Why have plain champagne when you can turn it into a float with ice cream and raspberries?

7. Be careful with these champagne cosmos -- it's hard to have just one!

8. I had no idea champagne donuts were a thing, but they're already making me so happy.

9. Cotton candy champagne cocktails let you be a kid and an adult at the same time.

Read More: You Can Use Your Slow Cooker To Make Warm And Toasty Drinks This Winter

10. Everyone loves mimosas -- especially in sangria form.

11. Is it just me, or are these cranberry mimosa cupcakes almost too cute to eat?

12. White chocolate champagne fondue is basically a million times better than cheese.

13. These macarons with champagne buttercream are already killing my New Year's resolution to lose weight.

14. Champagne cake balls, please get in my belly NOW.

15. Not only are these pink champagne cookies pretty, but they're super tasty, too!

16. If you're having a party, this champagne punch is an easy way to keep all your guests happy.

17. Want a New Year's treat to indulge in? This champagne Bundt cake will make all your boozy dreams come true.

Read More: 22 Festive Party Cocktails To Make For The Holidays This Year

18. This champagne grapefruit pineapple mojito is definitely my new favorite drink.

However you decide to enjoy your champagne, we hope you have a safe and happy New Year's! Share this with others so that they can get in on all the delicious fun!

Giphy