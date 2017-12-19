Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Is The Hilarious Thing That Happens When You Let A Rapper Be A Weatherman

DECEMBER 19, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Chance the Rapper is known for his work as a rapper, singer, songwriter, philanthropist, record producer, and actor -- but did you know he's also spent a brief period of time as a weatherman?

On December 8, Chance took over for weatherman Paul Konrad during the 15th annual WGN Morning News Toy Drive, with all the proceeds going to his youth empowerment charity, SocialWorks. He did a pretty good job considering he was put on the spot at a moment's notice -- and he made everyone laugh with his hilarious antics.

Watch as Chance covers the weather in Chicago, puts on his "cloak of invisibility", and discusses the "Peruvian purchase."

video-player-present

(via WGN-TV)

Is it any wonder why this guy is so lovable? Something tells me any station would be happy to hire him as their weatherman.

Trending Now

Okay, This Is Officially The Weirdest, Most Ass-Backwards Duet Of All Time

Trending Now

What This Professor Did In Front Of The Class Had All His Students Blushing

Load another article