This Is The Hilarious Thing That Happens When You Let A Rapper Be A Weatherman

Chance the Rapper is known for his work as a rapper, singer, songwriter, philanthropist, record producer, and actor -- but did you know he's also spent a brief period of time as a weatherman?
On December 8, Chance took over for weatherman Paul Konrad during the 15th annual WGN Morning News Toy Drive, with all the proceeds going to his youth empowerment charity, SocialWorks. He did a pretty good job considering he was put on the spot at a moment's notice -- and he made everyone laugh with his hilarious antics.
Watch as Chance covers the weather in Chicago, puts on his "cloak of invisibility", and discusses the "Peruvian purchase."video-player-present
(via WGN-TV)