If You're A Parent Of Twins, You'll Totally Feel This Dad's Clothes-Changing Pain

You know how they says twins are double the trouble? Well, this worn out dad is here to let you know it's totally true, especially with babies.

Some fathers have a lot of difficulty just changing one diaper on a single child. But this guy? Not only does he do twice the work when it comes to changing diapers, but he's also tasked with wrangling his daughters every night just before bedtime. Sure, putting pajamas on your little ones doesn't seem that complicated, but when you have twins, it can be the hardest thing in the world to accomplish.

Just watch this determined dad's countless (and hilarious) attempts at dressing his little girls. It's all the proof you need.

video-player-present

What a champ. I feel exhausted just watching this. If you're a parent of twins, I commend you for not going insane.