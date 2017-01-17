Everything You Know About Chapstick And Chapped Lips Is A Lie

I'm addicted to chapstick. As it turns out, however, everything I thought I knew about chapstick and chapped lips is total garbage.

Contrary to popular belief, ingredients in common chapsticks actually dry lips out rather than hydrating them. The result is a never-ending cycle that's great for the chapstick industry but terrible for us. We buy chapstick because our lips are dry, apply it, make the issue worse, and then buy more chapstick.

According to dematologist Leslie Baumann, "Lip balms with hummectants, such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, make lips worse. These ingredients pull moisture out of the skin, especially in a dry environment, and then water evaporates away."

So if we can't use chapstick, how do we keep our lips moisturized? Here we have five dos and don'ts that will help you break free of your chapstick addiction once and for all.

1. DO - Stay Hydrated

One of the best things you can do for your lips is to stay hydrated. When your body doesn't have the water it needs, one of the first signs is dry, cracked lips. Try adding lime, lemon, or cucumber to water for a fresh taste that will keep you coming back for more.

2. DO - Exfoliate With Sugar

Sugar scrubs exfoliate dead skin and help seal in moisture, but you don't have to spend a lot of money for a good result. The tutorial above shows how to make a DIY sugar scrub with items you probably already have around the house.

3. DO - Eat Fish

Fish is chock-full of omega-3 fatty acids, which restore the body's natural oils and help keep your skin, lips, and hair moisturized. If you don't like the taste of fish, oral fish oil pills will work just as well.

4. DO - Use a Humidifier

Lips tend to dry out overnight, especially during the winter months when we are sleeping with the heat on. Combat this by turning on a humidifier every night before bed. You can even add some essential oils to make your room smell nice.

5. DO - Use Chapstick With SPF (If You Must)

If you absolutely have to use chapstick, choose one with SPF. Sometimes people think they have chapped lips, but what they actually have is a superficial sunburn.

1. DON'T - Pick Flaky Lips

It's incredibly tempting to pick at dry, flaky lips, but doing so can result in bleeding and even cold sores and other infections. A sugar scrub, like the one above, should help remove the dead skin without doing damage.

2. DON'T - Chew Mint Gum

Chewing mint gum or using mint-flavored chapsticks on chapped lips seems like it would be soothing, but it actually exacerbates the problem over time. Beyond mint, cinnamon is known to dry out lips. No more Big Red for me!

3. DON'T - Lick Your Lips

Saliva seems like a good way to re-moisturize lips in a pinch, but it will actually dry them out worse. As Dr. Cybele Fishman told TODAY, "Your saliva was meant to digest food. That's why it's so drying to the lips."

4. DON'T - Wear Lipstick

Beauty gurus love matte and other long-lasting lipsticks, but they're one more thing that will severely dry out lips. If you plan to wear it anyway, apply it with your fingertips rather than in bullet form or with a brush, which will pull flaky skin and cause bleeding.

5. DON'T - Use Old Products

If you happen to have Hannah Montana chapstick, save that relic forever! But definitely don't use it. Old chapsticks and lip glosses can grow bacteria and should be replaced every six months or so.

Now that you know this information, will you stop using chapstick? Let us know in the comments below, and don't forget to share this with the chapstick addicts in your life.