While biking through the wilderness, you run the risk of crossing paths with a predator.
When Dusan Vinžík and a friend were out for a ride in Slovakia, they got more than they bargained for when they came face to face with an aggressive bear. It wasn’t long before the bear started to chase after Vinžík’s companion. Vinžík can be heard screaming for dear life as the bear continues to chase the two of them its turf.
This is definitely a ride they'll never forget.
(via Bored Panda)
