Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Bear Was NOT PLEASED With Bikers Riding Through Its Neck Of The Woods

MAY 10, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While biking through the wilderness, you run the risk of crossing paths with a predator.

When Dusan Vinžík and a friend were out for a ride in Slovakia, they got more than they bargained for when they came face to face with an aggressive bear. It wasn’t long before the bear started to chase after Vinžík’s companion. Vinžík can be heard screaming for dear life as the bear continues to chase the two of them its turf.

This is definitely a ride they'll never forget.

video-player-present

(via Bored Panda)

Read More: When You Go Whale Watching, This Is Really Not What You'd Expect (Or Want) To See

How would you have reacted if you were being chased by a bear? Let us know what you'd do in the comments and be sure to share this with the adventure buffs in your life!

Trending Now

An Anaconda Killed This Cow's Newborn Calf, So She Got Her Revenge

Trending Now

Her Coconut Water Tasted Funny. Then She Cut It Open And Found This Nastiness.

Load another article