One of the best indulgences in the world is wine and cheese night.
Whether I'm with friends or enjoying a Friday alone, pairing wine and cheese is one of my absolute favorite things to do to relax. But is there a better way to combine my two most beloved treats?
According to this woman, there definitely is. Her genius creation involves melting a block of cheese instead of slicing it, and it will totally change the way you think about wine night.
Using a silicon mold, she manages to make little glasses out of the cheese. It's like magic, but it's even better because there's wine.
