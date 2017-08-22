Ad Blocker Detected

You Know Your Love Of Fast Food Has Gone Too Far When You Order This Madness

AUGUST 22, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
It’s estimated that fast food restaurants serve nearly 50 million Americans each and every day.

And while I love my occasional McDonald’s or KFC fix, some people take their fast food addiction to a whole new extreme. Whether it’s ordering crazy concoctions off the secret menu, or something as simple as dipping your fries in your Frosty, fast food workers have seen and heard it all. That is until the fine folks at a Burger King in Japan met Mr. Sato.

And just because Burger King’s motto is “have it your way,” Mr. Sato takes things to a level that would make even the most established competitive eaters wince. His crazy fast food order will leave you absolutely speechless (and maybe even a little sick to your stomach.)

To prepare for his extreme eating habits, Mr. Sato had to call the restaurant three days in advance to make sure they could fulfill his order in time.

Imgur

Employees had to build a contraption out of drink carriers and wrapping papers to ensure that Sato's mammoth Whopper made it home in one piece.

Imgur

But what exactly was Sato's mysterious order that required such attention? If you guessed it was a Whopper with 1,000 pieces of cheese, you'd be correct.

Imgur

I can't quite tell if that's the face of regret or that of a man who's about to go HAM on a mountain of processed cheese.

Imgur

Weighing in at just over 25 pounds, this cheesy treat has enough calories to last you a few years. With hundreds of thousands of calories, this burger's a heart attack in the making.

Imgur

Something tells me those ketchup packets aren't going to be enough to mask the taste of the cheese-pocalypse.

Imgur

Can he shovel it in any faster?

Imgur

Could someone explain to me what possesses someone to do something like this?

Imgur

Believe it or not, there was actually a burger patty underneath all that cheese.

Imgur

Having conquered just over 350 slices of cheese, Mr. Sato had finally reached his breaking point.

Imgur

But he knew better than to let it go to waste. Instead he brought a doggy bag to take the rest home.

Imgur

(via Sora News 24)

If you haven't already lost your appetite, let us know the crazy fast food creation you've ever ordered. And on that note, I think I'm gonna be sick.

