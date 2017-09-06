Unsanitary Restaurant Employees Are Gross, But This Outraged Patron Went Too Far

We've all seen something a little less than sanitary go down at a fast food place.
Don't get me wrong. Most fast food employees follow strict protocols regarding serving food and wearing gloves to keep us safe. If they didn't, they'd be out of a job pretty quickly.
But sometimes those standards can slip. If you see something unsanitary happen, you should not eat the food and talk with a manager about your concerns. What one woman did, however, goes beyond what's acceptable.
The unnamed woman says she saw an employee eat Cheetos, then lick her fingers and handle food. That's totally gross. But rushing behind the counter, throwing Cheetos and food, and screaming? That's... a lot.