Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

These Misty Photos Of England Are Beautiful, But The Truth Is Making People Sick

SEPTEMBER 4, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

One of the things England is known for is its foggy and misty landscapes.

I've dreamed about visiting them for basically my entire life. Usually we see these kinds of atmospheric phenomena over rolling hills or mountains, but recently beachgoers were treated to the same kind of view on the United Kingdom's East Sussex shoreline. At least, that's what they thought...until their eyes started burning. Here's everything we know about this mysterious "chemical incident."

The unknown haze floated in over the ocean after about 5 PM local time. Residents began reporting stinging eyes.

The unknown haze floated in over the ocean after about 5 PM local time. Residents began reporting stinging eyes.

Twitter / @CIBruceMatthews

Due to the unknown nature of the chemical, at first victims were completely decontaminated. Later, after understanding the danger more fully, hospitals simply treated the symptoms.

Due to the unknown nature of the chemical, at first victims were completely decontaminated. Later, after understanding the danger more fully, hospitals simply treated the symptoms.

Twitter / @Kyle_Crickmore

All in all, 150 people were treated at the hospital for nose and throat irritations, but officials say "hundreds more" may have been affected.

Twitter / @Kyle_Crickmore

The exact chemical and the cause are still unknown, but several agencies are working in conjunction to come up with an explanation.

Twitter / @jonnygould

It could have come from a boat sailing close to shore, with the tide pulling the chemical to land. In any case, it's totally scary and has the potential to be dangerous in the future if the cause isn't discovered.

It could have come from a boat sailing close to shore, with the tide pulling the chemical to land. In any case, it's totally scary and has the potential to be dangerous in the future if the cause isn't discovered.

Twitter / @welshjab

(via CNN)

Here's hoping this investigation finds out what was hurting people and how to stop it. I can't imagine how awful this must have been for the people affected.

Trending Now

Muscular Dystrophy Isn't Stopping This Girl From Using Her Artistic Talents

Trending Now

What These Two Sound Like Singing Together Is The Opposite Of What You'd Expect

Load another article