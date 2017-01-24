Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Parents Brought Their Sick Kids Into This Hospital For Chemo But Got Water Instead

JANUARY 24, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Mexican authorities are on the hunt for former Veracruz Governor Javier Duarte. In addition to murder, organized crime, and embezzlement, he's been accused of replacing children's chemotherapy treatments with distilled water.

The controversies and corruption that surround Duarte's time as governor run deep. He was elected to office in December 2010, but after a wave of accusations and scandals, resigned in October 2016. Since then, he's been declared a fugitive and has been on the run.

On Monday, January 16, Duarte's successor, Governor Miguel Angel Yunes Linares, held a press conference. There, he revealed that investigations into Duarte had uncovered startling cases of medical fraud.

On Monday, January 16, Duarte's successor, Governor Miguel Angel Yunes Linares, held a press conference. There, he revealed that investigations into Duarte had uncovered startling cases of medical fraud.

Wikipedia

Read More: When Her Husband And Lover Couldn't Get Her Pregnant, She Did Something So Heinous

While Duarte was already a wanted criminal, this new allegation is particularly shocking.

As Governor Linares explained, "We have tests on a medication given to children, a pediatric chemotherapy that wasn't really a medication, it was an inert substance, practically distilled water."

As Governor Linares <a href="http://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-38675688" target="_blank">explained</a>, "We have tests on a medication given to children, a pediatric chemotherapy that wasn't really a medication, it was an inert substance, practically distilled water."

Getty Images

Here Duarte can be seen chumming it up with former President of Guatemala, Álvaro Colom. As friendly as he was with government officials, he was hiding a secret double life.

Here Duarte can be seen chumming it up with former President of Guatemala, &Aacute;lvaro Colom. As friendly as he was with government officials, he was hiding a secret double life.

Getty Images

Under Duarte's administration, 12 journalists were murdered or are still missing. Each one was connected to and even threatened by the former governor.

Under Duarte's administration, 12 journalists were murdered or are still missing. Each one was connected to and even threatened by the former governor.

Getty Images

In addition, he's rumored to be involved in the murder of 35 people in Boca del Rio in 2011, as well as the embezzlement of over half a million dollars.

While Duarte has dodged the authorities thus far, Linares is determined to bring him to justice for denying children access to chemotherapy. He said, "This really seems to us a brutal crime, an attempt against the lives of the children. We're finishing our analysis and, at the appropriate time, we'll be filing legal complaints."

Read More: They Found This Elderly Woman In A Dirty Cage -- How She Got There Is Heartbreaking

I hope that Mexican authorities will capture this bastard, and soon! Be sure to help raise awareness about his crimes by sharing this story with your friends on social media.

Trending Now

With A Hashtag, Kind Strangers Worldwide Are Helping A Dying Girl Get Her Last Wish

Trending Now

These Look Like Logs From Far Away, But Closer And You'll Notice Something Amazing

After Attempting To Kidnap Her Children, This Mother Took Out A Machete

He Drew On A Table With A Marker And Poured Water On It. The Results Are Amazing

Hotel In Italy Faces One Tragedy After Another, But This Precious Rescue Offers Hope
Submit Content

Load another article