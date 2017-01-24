Mexican authorities are on the hunt for former Veracruz Governor Javier Duarte. In addition to murder, organized crime, and embezzlement, he's been accused of replacing children's chemotherapy treatments with distilled water.
The controversies and corruption that surround Duarte's time as governor run deep. He was elected to office in December 2010, but after a wave of accusations and scandals, resigned in October 2016. Since then, he's been declared a fugitive and has been on the run.
On Monday, January 16, Duarte's successor, Governor Miguel Angel Yunes Linares, held a press conference. There, he revealed that investigations into Duarte had uncovered startling cases of medical fraud.
Read More: When Her Husband And Lover Couldn't Get Her Pregnant, She Did Something So Heinous
While Duarte was already a wanted criminal, this new allegation is particularly shocking.
As Governor Linares explained, "We have tests on a medication given to children, a pediatric chemotherapy that wasn't really a medication, it was an inert substance, practically distilled water."
Here Duarte can be seen chumming it up with former President of Guatemala, Álvaro Colom. As friendly as he was with government officials, he was hiding a secret double life.
Under Duarte's administration, 12 journalists were murdered or are still missing. Each one was connected to and even threatened by the former governor.
In addition, he's rumored to be involved in the murder of 35 people in Boca del Rio in 2011, as well as the embezzlement of over half a million dollars.
While Duarte has dodged the authorities thus far, Linares is determined to bring him to justice for denying children access to chemotherapy. He said, "This really seems to us a brutal crime, an attempt against the lives of the children. We're finishing our analysis and, at the appropriate time, we'll be filing legal complaints."
Read More: They Found This Elderly Woman In A Dirty Cage -- How She Got There Is Heartbreaking