If You Eat A Lot Of Eggs, Brace Yourself For This Horrifying Industry Secret

MARCH 2, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
After seeing these horrific images, I'm really regretting the two hard-boiled eggs I had for breakfast this morning.

Eggs are packed full of protein and they're easy to prepare, making them an ideal breakfast option for people on the go. Before you decide to eat your next omelette, however, you need to know what's happening to male chicks and female ducklings every day in egg industry. While you might be tempted to say these images came from somewhere in the developing world, they were taken right here in the good old USA.

Brace yourself. These images are gruesome and heartbreaking. Personally, they're going to stick with me for a long time.

As soon as baby chicks are old enough to be sexed -- often on their first day of life -- they are "culled." The females, who will be able to lay eggs, are stuffed into cages. While a few males are kept for breeding purposes, the majority are killed immediately. Male ducklings, on the other hand, are kept for their meat, while the females are culled.

