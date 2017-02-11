He Was Caught Shoplifting, But They Didn't Know He'd Pull THIS Out Of His Pants

Shoplifting is totally illegal, but it's something stores have to deal with on a regular basis.
It's easy for people to take small items and stick them in a bag or their pockets and leave the store while everyone else is busy. Bigger items require a little more...creativity on the part of the thief. Russian security officers recently caught one man stealing something no one ever would have imagined a shoplifter would take, and he did it in the craziest way possible.
That's right, that's a raw chicken that he's taking out of his trousers. I'm kind of impressed!
Read More: A Man Demanded Money From The Cashier...But He Didn't Have A Weapon!