It Looks Like This Chihuahua Is In Serious Trouble When A Lynx Attacks, But Just Watch!

The lynx is on the small side of big cats who roam the wild.

They're not as big as lions, but that doesn't mean they're not fearsome. They're still hunters and totally dangerous to the small animals they prey on.

But in some case, fearsome doesn't have to mean fearless, as we can see from this match-up between a lynx and a Chihuahua. While that might not sound like a fair fight, just look at what happens...

I was NOT expecting that!

This pair is an animal odd couple for the ages. They look like they're having so much fun! Share this with the cat and dog lovers you know.

Editor's note: You should not try to take a lynx in as a pet. This particular one is a rescue. They can be quite dangerous in the wild. If you think you see one in need of help, call your local wildlife organization.

