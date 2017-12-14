30 Times Chihuahuas Made The World A Much Better (And Much Funnier) Place

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

I can't believe I'm about to say this, but Paris Hilton and her dog Tinkerbell pretty much made owning a chihuahua cool again.

Whether you're carrying your tiny pooch around in your purse all day or simply lounging around the house with your faithful companion in your lap, chihuahuas are some of the most loyal dogs out there. But don't let their size fool you, because chihuahuas are full of personality and they love to show it off. These saucy, sassy puppers are pretty much God's gift to pet owners, and it's easy to see why.

Here are 30 chihuahuas with eccentric personalities that'll have you laughing all afternoon!

1. He could be the next Bone-O!

Everything about this video of my dog — zipped into my dad’s hoodie and howling along to a string quartet cover of a U2 song — that my brother sent me this morning is amazing pic.twitter.com/R1orWoHIp4 — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) December 8, 2017

2. "I've had it with your shit!"

3. That feeling when the liquor catches up to you.