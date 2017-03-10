Ad Blocker Detected

This Funny Pup Is So Spoiled, He Sometimes Forgets That He's Not Human

MARCH 10, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

This furry cutie may not be human, but just try telling him that.

A four-year-old Shiba inu named Chiko is making the internet fall in love with his photos -- not only because they're adorable, but because he seems to think he's more of a person than a dog. His owner, 32-year-old Olesia Kuzmychova from Adelaide, Australia, has had him since he was a puppy and says she's always catching him doing funny and unusual things. In fact, most of the time, he just pretends he's a person!

He even enjoys watching TV!

"He is not just a pet, he is my everything, he's that special and he loves all the attention that everyone gives him where we're out," Kuzmychova said.

