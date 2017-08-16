Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Devastating Photos And Videos Prove That Not Everyone Is Meant To Be A Parent

AUGUST 16, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Many loving couples try for years to have a baby together and are unsuccessful, which is why it's so heartbreaking when those who do have children mistreat and abuse them.

Jay Mezo from Michigan was horrified and shocked when while visiting his nephew, he became a witness to child abuse. Not only did he see one child in a shocking state, but he witnessed his sister's boyfriend abusing another little boy as well. He knew he had to do something to help them, so he took photos and recorded a video to document the disturbing ordeal.

This is Mezo's nephew, his sister's son.

This is Mezo's nephew, his sister's son.

Facebook / Jay Mezo

It may look like he just took a bath, but the truth is much more disgusting.

It may look like he just took a bath, but the truth is much more disgusting.

Facebook / Jay Mezo

This poor little boy was actually soaked in urine.

This poor little boy was actually soaked in urine.

Facebook / Jay Mezo

Mezo also recorded his sister's boyfriend, Steven Renodin, cussing at and abusing his own son whose mother is a different woman than the sister. Be warned that this video is very difficult to watch.

After Mezo alerted police and showed them the above proof of abuse, Renodin was taken into custody. Child Protective Services took over from there. Hopefully these poor kids will never have to endure such treatment again.

Trending Now

He Was Reeling In His Catch When This Scary Creature Snatched Most Of It Away

Trending Now

One Man Learned A Valuable Lesson About How To Treat A Lady On A First Date

Load another article