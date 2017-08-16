Many loving couples try for years to have a baby together and are unsuccessful, which is why it's so heartbreaking when those who do have children mistreat and abuse them.
Jay Mezo from Michigan was horrified and shocked when while visiting his nephew, he became a witness to child abuse. Not only did he see one child in a shocking state, but he witnessed his sister's boyfriend abusing another little boy as well. He knew he had to do something to help them, so he took photos and recorded a video to document the disturbing ordeal.
This is Mezo's nephew, his sister's son.
It may look like he just took a bath, but the truth is much more disgusting.