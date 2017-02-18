Ad Blocker Detected

He Saw His Young Son Starting To Turn Blue, And The Reason Why Is Shocking

FEBRUARY 18, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

On January 11, Charles Dowdy was lying in bed with his 7-year-old son when he noticed that the little boy had stopped breathing.

The 31-year-old called 911 as his son's lips started turning blue and then began chest compressions before the ambulance arrived at his Berea, Ohio, home. The child was taken to the hospital that night after an officer was able to find a pulse, but what doctors discovered about his condition is disturbing. What's worse is that his parents were responsible for causing it.

At the hospital, doctors realized that the little boy was suffering from a drug overdose.

At the hospital, doctors realized that the little boy was suffering from a drug overdose.

Flickr / Agencia de Noticias ANDES

Then they found heroin and a baggie of prescription pills inside his sock. It isn't clear how they got there in the first place.

Then they found heroin and a baggie of prescription pills inside his sock. It isn't clear how they got there in the first place.

Flickr / terremonto

Read More: This Baby Died With Cocaine In His System, But Police Aren't Doing Anything

When questioned by detectives, Dowdy admitted that he had used drugs earlier that day. He and the boy's mother, 31-year-old Danielle Simko, were charged with child endangerment and drug possession. They pleaded not guilty.

When questioned by detectives, Dowdy admitted that he had used drugs earlier that day. He and the boy's mother, 31-year-old Danielle Simko, were charged with child endangerment and drug possession. They pleaded not guilty.

Facebook / Charles Dowdy

(via MommyPage and News 5 Cleveland)

The boy made a full recovery, but the incident could have ended much worse. Share this if you think that no parent should ever give their child access to drugs.

