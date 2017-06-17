Ad Blocker Detected

He Started By Grabbing Her Daughter's Hands. Now This Mom Is Hunting Him Down.

JUNE 17, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

On May 31, a unidentified mom in Houston, Texas, was horrified to find out that a man had been molesting her little girl for three years.

After the mother called police and reported 33-year-old Celso Jaimes, whose relationship to her isn't clear, he was charged with sexual assault of a child but disappeared before they could arrest him. Now she's sharing his photo on social media and begging for others to help her find him.

"It started very slowly when she was 12," the mother said. "Grabbing hands, hugging and it didn't progress to major stuff until this past year."

Screenshot / Click2Houston

When the woman's sister came across his phone, she found sexually explicit photos and videos of Jaimes and the little girl. That's when the mom learned the awful truth.

Screenshot / Click2Houston

Jaimes ran off shortly after being confronted by the girl's mom. Police are looking for him, but he hasn't been seen since.

Flickr / Scott Davidson

The deadline for Jaimes to turn himself in was June 3, but he has yet to do so. To learn more about this story, check out the video below.

video-player-present

(via MommyPage and Click2Houston)

If you or someone you know might have information about this man's whereabouts, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000, and please share to help spread the word so others can be on the lookout for this child molester.

