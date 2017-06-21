Ad Blocker Detected

Dad Found His Friend In The Other Room. What He Caught Him Doing Made Him Lose It

JUNE 21, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
One thing most parents could never do is stand by while their children are being hurt.

Unfortunately, too often parents are the last to know when their kids are facing real-life monsters. Statistically, sexual abuse is perpetrated by someone the victim knows, so when it's uncovered, it can be shocking that a person so close to the family could do something so heinous. That's what happened recently in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, when a shocked father walked in on a crime so awful that he lost his mind with rage.

Police were called to a home on reports of fighting, but when they arrived, they found an enraged father fighting Sebastian John Wardingo. The man had walked in on Wardingo raping his six-year-old son.

Screenshot WNEP

The father (justly) is not being charged after their altercation, but Wardingo now faces multiple counts related to rape and pedophilia. He has since confessed. Learn more about this devastating story below.

WNEP

(via Mommypage)

My heart breaks for this father and son. I hope they both receive the help they need and that this sick rapist receives the harshest sentence possible for his crimes.

