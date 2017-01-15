Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Following a car accident, a young mother is facing felony charges of child abuse after leaving her two-year-old in freezing temperatures.

When police came to investigate, they found a stranded car covered in snow. Upon further investigation, they found a young toddler inside unable to move. It is believed that the boy had been left in the car for over seven hours and was quickly taken to a hospital where he was treated for both hypothermia and frostbite. The day after the accident, the frantic mother reported her son missing and blamed disorientation for her negligence.



Although few parents would do something so drastic to their child, knowing how to stave off hypothermia and frostbite in children never hurts. Here are a few tips and answers to common questions.

What’s the difference between hypothermia and frostbite?

Hypothermia occurs when the body is exposed to extreme cold and begins to lose heat faster than it can be produced. A person is considered to be hypothermic when their body temperature drops to 95°F or lower.

Frostbite is caused by frigid temperatures but is characterized by frozen tissue. There are varying degrees of frostbite depending on how deep the tissue injury occurs.

Read More: If Your Daughter's Breasts Are Growing Abnormally Early, Her Health May Be At Risk

What parts of your child’s body are most susceptible to frostbite?

The most common areas affected by frostbite are the nose, cheeks, fingers, toes, and ear lobes.