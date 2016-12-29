Ad Blocker Detected

Children's Choir Totally Nails A Christmas Classic -- WOW!

DECEMBER 29, 2016  
We lost a lot of beloved celebrities in 2016, including Leonard Cohen, most famous for his song "Hallelujah."

"Hallelujah" is everywhere, from TV shows to movies, and it's also become a classic Christmas song. Thus, it was only fitting that the Killard House School Choir tackled it in their holiday concert -- and the results are mind-blowing. Far from your average group of young singers, this choir can carry a serious tune. Especially impressive is the performance by the girl in front.

I seriously have goosebumps. This rendition is just as good as all the famous ones we know and love.

I can't get over how fantastic this is. Make sure to share this with your loved ones to help them celebrate the season and give them a new favorite holiday song.

