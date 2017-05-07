Parents take their kids to school believing they'll be safe and well taken care of, but this woman's little girl was literally tortured on her bus ride home.
When Teresa Wende's three-year-old daughter with a disability, LouLou, recently came home from school, the Auburn, Washington, resident was shocked to find a bald patch on her head. After seeing what had been recorded on the bus's surveillance cameras, she was absolutely horrified.
LouLou couldn't tell her mother what had happened to her because she is nonverbal.
But Wende saw it all for herself when she watched the surveillance footage. Another special needs child, who is eight years old, had pulled out chunks of LouLou's hair on the bus.
Though LouLou was screaming and obviously distressed, the driver didn't stop the bus or check on her himself. He asked her what was wrong, which she couldn't respond to, and then believed the eight-year-old when she lied and said LouLou was upset about taking her ponytail out.
“It’s disturbing because in all regards, it appears the eight-year-old knew what they were doing,” Auburn Commander Mark Caillier said. For more on this disturbing story, watch the video below, but be warned that it is difficult to watch.video-player-present
(via KIRO 7)