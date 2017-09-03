Ad Blocker Detected

This Is The Insane Nonsense That Happens When We Police Girls' Clothing To No End

SEPTEMBER 3, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

If you saw a little girl wearing a sleeveless summer dress, the least likely thought to enter your head is that what she's wearing is too revealing.

That's why a father from Las Vegas, Nevada, is so confused about how his daughter was treated at her school. Jonathan Lillis says the six-year-old, who is autistic, carefully picked out her outfit that day and wore it proudly when she went to class -- but by the time she got home, she was upset and crying.

Here's the dress she wore to school. Cute, right?

Screenshot / KRON4

Well, people at Harriet Treem Elementary school didn't seem to think so, because they pulled the girl out of class, took her to the office, and made her wear gym clothes over the dress.

Screenshot / KRON4

“My daughter said ‘they made me look ugly.’ I told her, ‘no you’re not ugly. You’ll never be ugly. You’re beautiful,’” Lillis said. “I didn’t see anything inappropriate with this [dress], and I don’t have anything from the school that tells me that, for whatever reason, this dress is not okay for school.”

Screenshot / KRON4

For more on this story, check out the video below.

(via KRON4)

In my opinion, the only thing inappropriate about what happened was the school's reaction to an innocent child's dress. Six-year-olds should never have to worry about what others think of their clothes.

