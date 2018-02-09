Artist Is Asked To Interpret People's Funny Requests And The Results Are Too Good

The best and funniest comic strips tend to either be very relatable or break expectations. This artist's drawings do both.

Belarusian comic artist Chilik loves bringing other people ideas to life. That's why he draws whatever his followers ask of him, but only on his own terms. For Chilik, that's the fun of it -- taking vague descriptions of familiar situations and cleverly interpreting them as to catch viewers off-guard. Still, fans can definitely relate to what he depicts, just not in ways they'd initially expect!

Check out some of Chilik's funniest takes below. No matter the request, he always comes through with creative content.

(via Bored Panda)

I have to wonder how some of these people came up with their odd requests. You can find more comics like these as well as Chilik's other work on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.