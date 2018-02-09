Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Artist Is Asked To Interpret People's Funny Requests And The Results Are Too Good

FEBRUARY 9, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

The best and funniest comic strips tend to either be very relatable or break expectations. This artist's drawings do both.

Belarusian comic artist Chilik loves bringing other people ideas to life. That's why he draws whatever his followers ask of him, but only on his own terms. For Chilik, that's the fun of it -- taking vague descriptions of familiar situations and cleverly interpreting them as to catch viewers off-guard. Still, fans can definitely relate to what he depicts, just not in ways they'd initially expect!

Check out some of Chilik's funniest takes below. No matter the request, he always comes through with creative content.

(via Bored Panda)

I have to wonder how some of these people came up with their odd requests. You can find more comics like these as well as Chilik's other work on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Trending Now

Cute Video Shows A Gray Whale Playing With Some Dolphins

Trending Now

It Looked Like Hope Was Lost For This Butterfly, But Check Out What One Guy Managed To Do

This Bizarre Performance Artist Will Make You Wonder What The Word 'Art' Even Means

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

He Asked His Girlfriend A Simple Question, And Her Answer Will Make You Scratch Your Head

This Is The Unexpected Thing Being Linked To Cancer In Smokers And Drinkers

All Kinds Of Things Get Mailed, But They Were Stunned When They Saw This Package

This Basketball Coach Did Something Incredibly Sweet To Honor A Hardworking Member Of The Team

Here's The Funny Reason Why Melissa McCarthy Compared Her Dogs To Supermodels

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

Load another article