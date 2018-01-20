Man Makes Mysterious Find When Cleaning An Old Chimney And You Have To See It

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Maps may seem obsolete in today's world with smartphones and GPS devices, but centuries ago, they were the only tool travelers had to navigate the world.

A man in Aberdeen, Scotland, was working on some home renovations when he discovered something unusual stuffed in the chimney. At first glance, the mysterious bundle appeared to be a series of rags used to stop draughts, but upon further examination, the man discovered it was something much more valuable. These "rags" were actually a map dating back to the 17th century. Realizing he had something significant on his hands, he set out to gift the tattered remains to the National Library.

Curators at the National Library had never seen something in such a sad condition, but that didn't stop them from trying to restore it.







Along the way, they discovered that the map was created by renowned engraver Gerard Valck.







There are only two known copies of this map in existence, making this discovery even more exciting.







Keep watching to see how the curators and staff at the National Library worked around the clock to help restore a piece of history that had long been forgotten.

video-player-present

(via Daily Mail)

This just goes to show that you never know what kinds of hidden treasures could be taking up space in your home. Thankfully this man's discovery made its way to the National Library rather than the local dump.