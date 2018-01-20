Ad Blocker Detected

10 Chin Up Bar Fails Prove One Piece Of Workout Equipment Can Be So Entertaining

JANUARY 20, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
Sarah Jewel
Exercising and lifting weights is hard work, and not everyone has access to a gym.

That's why it's awesome that gym equipment is more affordable than ever for your home. Whether you were the kid who owned the pull up challenge or the one who could barely hang there, home pull up bars are a great way to gain strength and improve your skills.

Unfortunately, they can also be unreliable if they're not set up correctly. Fortunately for you, this means we've got a list of 10 hilarious pull up bar fails that will have you roaring.

1. The importance of making sure everything is secure cannot be overstated.

video-player-present

Youtube / Lumbroso

2. Do NOT try this at home.

to grab the bar from therewasanattempt

3. This little guy has no idea what's about to happen.

video-player-present

Youtube / Coop Mania 9

4. These girls were asking for trouble, and boy did they get it.

video-player-present

Youtube / collins180020

5. It was the fancy tricks that really did him in.

video-player-present

Youtube / amer tamimi

6. The more of these I watch the more I think maybe home pull up bars actually aren't good.

video-player-present

Youtube / DailyPicksandFlicks

7. It seems insane that these are allowed to be sold???

video-player-present

Youtube / thehamburgershirt

8. At least in this one her body fails, not the bar itself.

video-player-present

Youtube / Full3FailVideo

9. If nothing else, let this list teach you that children should stay far away from pull up bars.

video-player-present

Youtube / Carson Mindy

10. Everything about this is a big old NOPE.

video-player-present

Youtube / KhargWarrior

I had actually been thinking about getting one of these for my house, but I think I'll pass. Which one made you cringe the most? Let us know in the comments!

