Chip and Joanna Gaines are best known for their HGTV series, "Fixer Upper," in which they renovate houses for couples looking to buy new homes.

What you may not know about them, however, is that they also have a lot of wisdom to share when it comes to bringing people together. After recently being criticized for attending a church where the pastor's stance is anti-LGBT, Chip decided to explain something we all need to hear in a heartfelt blog post called "Chip's New Year's Revelation." He has an amazing message about the power of diversity, so we'll let him tell it in his own words.

"Jo and I sometimes don’t see eye to eye on stuff. She looks at something one way and in her gut she thinks she’s right and I look at it an entirely different way," he writes. "If Joanna and I, who are best friends, don’t see lots of things the same way – how on earth do we expect a world of strangers to magically align?"



"The reality is, we may not all get on the same page and I think that’s okay."

"This past year has been tough. In my lifetime, I can’t recall humanity being more divided...a house divided cannot stand."