Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

No One Could Save This Little Girl When She Began Choking In Her School's Cafeteria

FEBRUARY 6, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

As parents, we assume that school staff will do everything possible to keep our children safe. When a pre-kindergarten student started choking during lunch in Fort Worth, Texas, however, no one knew how to save her.

On February 2, five-year-old Belen Maldonado was eating lunch at Worth Heights Elementary School when she began to choke. While someone should have been on hand to administer blows to the back, the Heimlich, or CPR, Belen collapsed. Emergency responders were called to the scene and Belen was rushed to Cook Children's Hospital.

Sadly, it was already too late. Shortly after arriving to the hospital, Belen died. The next day, a medical examiner declared the official cause of death to be aspiration of food.

Sadly, it was already too late. Shortly after arriving to the hospital, Belen died. The next day, a medical examiner declared the official cause of death to be aspiration of food.

GoFundMe / Sweet Baby Belen Maldonado

Read More: This Baby Looks Normal, But Her Parents Do Something Shocking To Keep Her Alive

When questioned about the incident, school spokesman Clint Bond would only say, "A child became ill in the cafeteria and was transported to the hospital, where unfortunately we were advised that she died."

When questioned about the incident, school spokesman Clint Bond would only <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4189042/Girl-5-dies-collapsing-school-cafeteria.html" target="_blank">say</a>, "A child became ill in the cafeteria and was transported to the hospital, where unfortunately we were advised that she died."

Google Maps

As of now, there's been no report from the school as to why no one stepped in to help the young girl. Whether or not the Maldonado family will press charges against the school also remains unknown.

As of now, there's been no report from the school as to why no one stepped in to help the young girl. Whether or not the Maldonado family will press charges against the school also remains unknown.

Facebook / Lucy Gonzalez

Trending Now

They Thought They Spotted An Inmate Escaping, But It Was Way Creepier Than That

Trending Now

This Boy Was Strangled To Death By An 11-Year-Old Who Was Mad He Didn't Get Presents
Submit Content

Load another article