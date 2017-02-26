His Kids Called 911 And Pleaded With Him To Stop, But It Just Got Worse

The day after Christmas in 2016, South Carolina politician Chris Corley's children dialed 911 after he began beating their mother.

While having an argument with his wife, the former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives punched her in the face while two of their three children watched. He stopped momentarily when he heard the 2- and 8-year-olds screaming and noticed his wife was bleeding, but then, things got even more violent when he took a gun out of his car and pointed it at her. After threatening to kill her, he said he would take his own life.

In the call, you can hear the kids begging their dad to stop. You may find this recording disturbing, so listen at your own risk.

Corley was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal domestic violence the following day.

In January, he was formally indicted on one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and one count of pointing and presenting a firearm. He could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted. He was also suspended by the House, and resigned later that month.

