Chris Evans Shuts Down Fox News Host Who Taunted Parkland Shooting Survivor

MARCH 30, 2018
ENTERTAINMENT

These days, it seems as if we're living in an alternate reality -- one in which nothing makes sense and compassion seems to be cold and dead.

I mean, people (and by people, I mean conservatives) are actually mocking the teenage survivors of a mass shooting, for God's sake. It's pretty hard to morally sink much lower than that -- but everyone's favorite Fox News host with a penchant for giving a Nazi salutes has proven us wrong with her unbelievably disgusting and immature behavior.

Yep, you guessed it -- Laura Ingraham, the woman who mocked March for Our Lives organizer and Parkland survivor David Hogg for not getting into UCLA.

Giphy

Does it get much classier than this? I'm telling you, we have got to be in the Twilight Zone right now.

The question that's come to most sane people's minds after reading her tweet is, basically, "What the hell is wrong with you?!"

But who better than to put Ingraham in her place than the embodiment of truth, justice, and real American values: Captain America himself, otherwise known as actor Chris Evans.

Team Cap agrees.

(via Someecards)

We really couldn't have said it better. Good on you, Evans.

Giphy

