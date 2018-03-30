Chris Evans Shuts Down Fox News Host Who Taunted Parkland Shooting Survivor

These days, it seems as if we're living in an alternate reality -- one in which nothing makes sense and compassion seems to be cold and dead.
I mean, people (and by people, I mean conservatives) are actually mocking the teenage survivors of a mass shooting, for God's sake. It's pretty hard to morally sink much lower than that -- but everyone's favorite Fox News host with a penchant for giving a Nazi salutes has proven us wrong with her unbelievably disgusting and immature behavior.
Yep, you guessed it -- Laura Ingraham, the woman who mocked March for Our Lives organizer and Parkland survivor David Hogg for not getting into UCLA.
Does it get much classier than this? I'm telling you, we have got to be in the Twilight Zone right now.
David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018
The question that's come to most sane people's minds after reading her tweet is, basically, "What the hell is wrong with you?!"
Are you really picking on a teenager who just watched his classmates die in pools of their own blood less than two months ago?— Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) March 28, 2018
Why are Laura Ingraham and other conservative extremists so terrified of a teenager? Maybe they sense the next generation is going to end their ride on the gravy train of lies, anger and meanness... https://t.co/kWa5lRuXpX— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 29, 2018
What laura said about @davidhogg111 is so immature, blatant bullying a massacre survivor , a child . Where is empathy compassion. This is what’s wrong with America my god !!!— Tatum O'neal (@Tatum_Oneal) March 29, 2018
But who better than to put Ingraham in her place than the embodiment of truth, justice, and real American values: Captain America himself, otherwise known as actor Chris Evans.
What is the purpose of this tweet? What is wrong with you? Are you actually proud of this? Regardless of your political beliefs and motivations, THIS is how you choose to present yourself? You must be so sad, angry and scared. https://t.co/pvuSyx4OMd— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 29, 2018
Team Cap agrees.
"When Captain America is calling you out for how you are treating ppl, you are losing." 🤪😜— 🚀 ReZo: Airman First Class - U.S. Space Force ✈ (@ResistanceZone) March 29, 2018
Yeah, you tell them, Cap! pic.twitter.com/pqrwI9oK0f— Βασίλισσα Άσλαoγκ (@AslaugRagnHarb) March 29, 2018
#TeamCap has been on the right side of this since 1942. pic.twitter.com/qHSg47aq2g— Elliott (@ElMcClelland) March 29, 2018
(via Someecards)
We really couldn't have said it better. Good on you, Evans.