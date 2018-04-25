Ad Blocker Detected

Christina Aguilera And Melissa McCarthy Team Up For 'Carpool Karaoke'

APRIL 25, 2018
ENTERTAINMENT

James Corden’s segment of "Carpool Karaoke" on “The Late Late Show with James Corden" always features amazing talent.

But with the recent addition of Christina Aguilera's beautiful voice (and a special surprise guest), things have just reached a whole new level for Corden. As always, Aguilera sounded incredible -- and she even tried to give Corden a few pointers.

"How are you doing that with your voice," Corden asked as they sang along to "Fighter."

"That’s an angsty thing; you’ve got to get your fighter on," she said, coaching him.

Then the two started jamming out to "Dirrty," during which actress Melissa McCarthy unexpectedly popped up in the backseat to rap Redman’s lyrics in the song.

Watch as the powerhouse vocalist belts it out with Corden and McCarthy in tow below.

One thing's for sure -- Aguilera definitely hasn't lost her touch. What a set of pipes!

