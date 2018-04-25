Christina Aguilera And Melissa McCarthy Team Up For 'Carpool Karaoke'

James Corden’s segment of "Carpool Karaoke" on “The Late Late Show with James Corden" always features amazing talent.
But with the recent addition of Christina Aguilera's beautiful voice (and a special surprise guest), things have just reached a whole new level for Corden. As always, Aguilera sounded incredible -- and she even tried to give Corden a few pointers.
"How are you doing that with your voice," Corden asked as they sang along to "Fighter."
"That’s an angsty thing; you’ve got to get your fighter on," she said, coaching him.