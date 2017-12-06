Use These Awesome Tricks To Blow Everyone Away With Your Christmas Card Photo

Now that December is finally here and Christmas is just around the corner, it's that time again to gather your family for that cheesy photo nobody really wants to take.
But say you actually like sending out that Christmas card photo of your family every year, or you just want a cute, festive picture of yourself to share with your Instagram followers this holiday season. Photographer Irene Rudnyk shares some great behind-the-scenes tips for adding some magic to your photos and making them look extra dazzling.
With model Emily Brown, Rudnyk hung Christmas lights where the shoot would take place.
Rudnyk then positioned Brown in front of the hanging lights and adjacent to the window, creating a contrast between the natural light coming in and the warm light inside.
The photographer also held some lights near the lens, playing around with the effects it had on the photo.