People have some pretty strong feelings about when the Christmas season starts.

For me, I'm pretty much decking the halls the second the stroke hits midnight on Halloween, but lots of people think we should wait until after Thanksgiving. Apparently our pets have the same sorts of opinions on Christmas decorations.

At least, Michael the French Bulldog does. His momma went out for just an hour and a half, but when she came back she found out just how big of a Grinch Michael is.

Watch as Michael gets a scolding and tries to look away from what he's done. Guilty dogs are too much.

